eyeSpa Spa Massager helps refresh your eyes

Staring at computer screens and working long hours can deteriorate the health of your eyes. One possible solution to help you refresh your eyes is the eyeSpa Spa Massager. Offering a combination of heat, pulsating vibrations, fine mist massage and cooling, the eyeSpa has this month launched by Kickstarter and already raised over $75,000 thanks to nearly 1000 backers with still 38 days remaining on its campaign. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $79 or £64 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The ultimate hot spa & ice massage mask for you. Instantly heats up to 114°F (46°C) or cools down to 59°F (15°C) in seconds, it provides you immediate relaxation and skin care every day. With special vibration and cushioning technology, eyeSpa revolutionizes facial massage at your home. eyeSpa has managed to fit a digital heater, cooler, vaporizer and vibrator all at once despite its tiny size.

This means instead of having to buy multiple massage masks or to improvise, you can enjoy all kinds of treatments with just eyeSpa. Heating is optimized at 110-114°F (43-46°C), while cooling is at 59-65°F (15-18°C). The system will keep the temperature constant regardless of room temperature.”

“Most people get their first impression of you by looking at your face. This is why your face, especially the T-Zone, is worth caring for. eyeSpa is the first massage mask that provides both moisturizing hot spa as well as ice massage. With our advanced heating and cooling tech, eyeSpa can warm up to 114°F (46°C) or cool down to 59°F (15°C) within just seconds. Combined with a quiet vaporizer that adds moisture to the skin, it will restore your eyes and skin in just 10 minutes. Enjoy both heat and cool treatment cycles designed by professionals to relieve your skin, stress and mood to prepare for the next day!”

If the eyeSpa crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the eyeSpa Spa Massager project watch the promotional video below.

“ICHS, aka Instant Cooling & Heating System, is what we call our thermal conductive system. Using premium stainless steel with high thermal conductivity and reflectivity, the system controls the temperature accurately and precisely. By efficiently dissipating heat, quick yet comfortable cooling and heating come immediately with the push of a button! You can adjust the temperature within just seconds. You can use it instantly and no pre-running is needed.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Spa Massager, jump over to the official eyeSpa crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

