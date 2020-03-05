Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone gets benchmarked

The new Redmi Note 9 Pro will be launching in India next week on the 12th of March and now the handset has been spotted in some benchmarks.

The handset recently appeared on Geekbench and this has revealed some of the specifications on this new Xiaomi smartphone.

The device will come with Android 10 and the handset listed in the benchmarks has 6GB of RAM and it will come with a Qualcomm processor.

We will have more details about the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro when it is made official on the 12th of March.

