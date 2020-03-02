Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Redmi Note 9 launching in India 12th March

By

Redmi Note 9

Redmi has announced that they will be launching their new flagship smartphone, the Redmi Note 9 in India on the 12th of March.

The news was announced by the company on Twitter and you can see what they had to say about the event in the tweet below.

As yet we do not have any specifications on the new Redmi Note 9, what we do know is that the device will come with some serious cameras. We will have full information on the handset when it is made official later this month.

Source Redmi / Twitter

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals