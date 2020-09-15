Redmi 9i smartphone gets official

Xiaomi has added a new smartphone to its Redmi range with the launch of the Redmi 9i, the handset has similar specifications to Redmi 9a.

The Redmi 9i comes with a 6.53 inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, plus if features a MediaTek Helio G25 mobile processor.

The device comes with a 4GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage, it also comes with Android 10 and MIUI 12.

The of handset has a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with 10W charging, there is a front facing 5 megapixel camera for Selfies and a 13 megapixel camera on the back.

Pricing starts at INR 8,299 which is about $110 and it will go on sale in India on the 18th of September through Flipkart and from the Redmi website.

Source GSM Arena

