Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Redmi 9A smartphone gets official

By

Redmi 9A

The new Xioami Rdemi 9A smartphone was leaked recently and now the handset has been officially unveiled.

The device will come with a 6.53 inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, processing is provided by a  MediaTek Helio G25 mobile processor.

The handset also comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of included storage and there is also a 5000 mAh battery.

On the front of the handset there is a 5 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat, on the back of the device there is a 13 megapixel camera for photos and videos. The handset will retail for RM 359 which is about $85 at the current exchange rate.

Another devices was also announced, the Redmi 9C which has a Helio G35 and 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and it features three rear cameras.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals