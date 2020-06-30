Redmi 9A smartphone gets official

The new Xioami Rdemi 9A smartphone was leaked recently and now the handset has been officially unveiled.

The device will come with a 6.53 inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, processing is provided by a MediaTek Helio G25 mobile processor.

The handset also comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of included storage and there is also a 5000 mAh battery.

On the front of the handset there is a 5 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat, on the back of the device there is a 13 megapixel camera for photos and videos. The handset will retail for RM 359 which is about $85 at the current exchange rate.

Another devices was also announced, the Redmi 9C which has a Helio G35 and 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and it features three rear cameras.

Source GSM Arena

