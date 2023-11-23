Redmagic 9 Pro smartphone gets official

Redmagic has launched its latest gaming smartphones, the Redmagic 9 Pro and Redmagic 9 Pro+ the handsets come with a 6.8 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2480 x 1116 pixels.

The handsets are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and it comes with up to a massive 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage and they will go on sale in China this month.

Equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the REDMAGIC 9 Pro series is one of the first Android smartphones to feature this technology. With up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, these devices offer lightning-fast speeds and seamless multitasking. The 120Hz refresh rate display ensures incredibly smooth visuals, making it perfect for immersive gameplay.

The upgraded ICE 13 cooling system, which includes a 22,000 rpm built-in cooling fan with customizable RGB lighting and 520 Hz shoulder triggers, ensures uninterrupted and comfortable gaming sessions. The REDMAGIC 9 Pro and REDMAGIC 9 Pro+ models come with long-lasting batteries of 5500mAh and 6500mAh, respectively, providing hours of gaming

without interruption.

The REDMAGIC 9 Pro series also features a triple-camera and a completely flat rear panel, making it the perfect device for gaming enthusiasts who demand high performance. With a 2000 Hz instant touch sampling rate and a 960 Hz average touch sampling rate, the REDMAGIC 9 Pro series delivers an exceptional gaming experience.

The new Redmagic 9 pro range of smartphones will be launching internationally in December, as yet there are no details on pricing, they will be available around the end of December, and start in January 2024.

Source Redmagic



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals