Reddit files for an IPO

Reddit has announced that it is filing an IPO (Initial Public Offering) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and it will use the ticker symbol RDDT on the NYSE, Reddit has not announced how many shares will be offered during the IPO and they have also not announced the price.

Reddit, Inc. (“Reddit”), a community of communities, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Reddit intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “RDDT.”

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

You can find out more information about the Reddit Initial Public Offering over at the Rewddit website at the link below.

Source Reddit



