Red Dead Redemption 2 now available in Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has this week announced that Rockstar Games award-winning Red Dead Redemption 2 game is now available through its Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Red Dead Redemption 2 is a 2018 action-adventure game developed and published by Rockstar Games. Red Dead Redemption 2 is the third entry in the Red Dead series and is a prequel to the 2010 game Red Dead Redemption.

“Set in 1899 in a fictionalized representation of the Western, Midwestern and Southern United States and follows outlaw Arthur Morgan, a member of the Van der Linde gang. Arthur must deal with the decline of the Wild West whilst attempting to survive against government forces, rival gangs, and other adversaries.”

Source : Xbox

