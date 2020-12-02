Red Dead Online now available as a standalone game



Rockstar Games has today launched its new Red Dead Online as a standalone game allowing PC, Xbox and PlayStation gamers to step into the “ever-evolving world of Red Dead Online and experience life in frontier America”. The new standalone update to the game that has been available to play for quite some time also includes a wealth of new content including the Bounty Hunter License and Outlaw Pass No. 4. Red Dead Online is now available as a standalone experience separate from Red Dead Redemption 2 game.

“Chase down bounties, battle outlaw gangs and other players, hunt, fish and trade, search for exotic treasures, run Moonshine, and much more to discover in a world of astounding depth and detail.”

“Forge your own path as you battle lawmen, outlaw gangs and ferocious wild animals to build a life on the American frontier. Build a camp, ride solo or form a posse and explore everything from the snowy mountains in the North to the swamps of the South, from remote outposts to busy farms and bustling towns. Chase down bounties, hunt, fish and trade, search for exotic treasures, run your own underground Moonshine distillery, or become a Naturalist to learn the secrets of the animal kingdom and much more in a world of astounding depth and detail.”

Features of the new Red Dead Online :

– Step into the vibrant, ever-evolving world of Red Dead Online and experience life across frontier America. Forge your own path as you battle lawmen, outlaw gangs and ferocious wild animals to build a life on the American frontier.

– Build a camp, ride solo or form a posse and explore everything from the snowy mountains in the North to the swamps of the South, from remote outposts to busy farms and bustling towns.

– Chase down bounties, hunt, fish and trade, search for exotic treasures, run your own underground Moonshine distillery, or become a Naturalist to learn the secrets of the animal kingdom and much more in a world of astounding depth and detail.

– Join millions of fellow players in the American West, and experience a world now packed with years’ worth of new features, gameplay and additional enhancements.

Source : Rockstar Games

