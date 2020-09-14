Geeky Gadgets

Reckoners Steelslayer cooperative board game expansion

Nauvoo Games have developed and launched a new expansion for the Reckoners cooperative board game based on the books by Brandon Sanderson. Reckoners: Steelslayer provides further content for you to enjoy and has been launched by a Kickstarter with earlybird pledges available from $59 or roughly £47. Check out the videos below to learn more about the base game and the new expansion.

“We have successfully delivered 5 Kickstarter projects to-date. We’ve been around the block enough to know that each project brings its own unique challenges, and while we can’t necessarily predict or solve for these unexpected obstacles, we can promise to meet these challenges with strong work ethic and transparent communication.”

