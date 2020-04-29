Realme X50m 5G smartphone now available

The Realme X50m 5G smartphone was made official earlier this month and now the handset has gone on sale, it is available in China for CNY 1,999 which is about $282 at the current exchange rate.

The device comes with a 6.57 inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor.

The handset comes with a choice of either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and it features 128GB of included storage, it also has a range of high end cameras.

On the rear of the device there are four cameras, these include a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras. On the front there is a dual camera setup with one 16 megapixel camera and one 2 megapixel camera. The handset comes in a choice of two colors, white and blue.

Source GSM Arena

