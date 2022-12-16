Geeky Gadgets

Realme V23i Android phone unveiled

Realme has launched another new Android smartphone, the Realme V23i and the handset is launching in China.

The new Realme V23i  is designed to be a mid-range device and it comes with a 6.56-inch display that features an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

If you need some additional storage, the device also comes with a MicroSD card slot and it features a 5000 mAh battery and 10W charging.

The new Realme V23i smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the back of the device there us a 13-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, and there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The Realme V23i smartphone will come in a choice of two colors, blue and black and it will retail for CNY 1,999 which is about $286 at the current exchange rate. As yet there are no details on whether it will go on sale outside of China.

Source Realme, GSM Arena

