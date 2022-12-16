Realme V23i Android phone unveiled

Realme has launched another new Android smartphone, the Realme V23i and the handset is launching in China.

The new Realme V23i is designed to be a mid-range device and it comes with a 6.56-inch display that features an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

If you need some additional storage, the device also comes with a MicroSD card slot and it features a 5000 mAh battery and 10W charging.

The new Realme V23i smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the back of the device there us a 13-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, and there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The Realme V23i smartphone will come in a choice of two colors, blue and black and it will retail for CNY 1,999 which is about $286 at the current exchange rate. As yet there are no details on whether it will go on sale outside of China.

Source Realme, GSM Arena





