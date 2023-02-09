Realme GT Neo 5 smartphone unveiled

Realme has launched its latest Android device, the Realme GT Neo 5, and the handset comes with a 6.74-inch AMOLED display.

The display comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels and the display also comes with a 144HZ refresh rate.

The new Realme GT Neo 5 smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor there are two power options for the handset. One with 240W charging and one with 150W charging.

The 240W model comes with 16GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB of 1TB of storage, the 150W model comes with a choice of 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The 150W model comes with a 5000 mAh battery and the 240W model comes with a 4600 mAh battery. The charging on the 240W version sounds impressive, this device can be charged to 20% in just 8 seconds, 5% in 4 minutes, and 100% takes under 10 minutes.

The handset comes with a 50-megapixel main camera on the back, plus an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 16 megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls.

Pricing for the handset starts at CNY 2,499 which is about $268 for the 150W model, the 140W version starts at CNY 3,199 or about $470.

Source GSM Arena





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals