Realme C35 smartphone launched in India

The Realme C35 smartphone was made official last month and how the handset is launching in India. The device will be available for INR 11,999 which is about $156 at the current exchange rate.

The handset will come with a 6.6 inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels.

Processing is provided by a Unisoc Tiger T616 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 64GB or 128GB of included storage. The handset also features a microSD card slot for expansion.

Other specifications on the Realme C35 smartphone include a range of cameras including three on the back and a single camera on the front.

On the teat of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The Realme C35 comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it also features 18W charging, the handset will come in two colors Glowing green and Glowing Black.

The 4GB of RAM and 64GB model of the device will retail for INR 11,999 which is about $156 , the 4GB of RAM and 128 GB model will retail for INR 12,999 which is about $169.

