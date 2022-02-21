Realme C25_Y smartphone unveiled

Realme has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the new Realme C25_Y, the handset is equipped with a 6.5 inch IPS LCD display that has an HD+ resolution.

The Realme C25_Y smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T610 mobile processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage then the handset is equipped with a microSD card slot for expansion, it also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 18W fast charging.

Other specifications on the new Realme C25_Y smartphone include Android 11 and it comes with a range of cameras, there are three cameras on the back of the device and one camera on the front.

The front camera on the handset is an 8-megapixel camera for taking selfies and for making video calls, on the back of the device there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos. There is also a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera on the back of the device.

The new Realme C25_Y smartphone will be available in a choice of two colors, Metal Gray and Glacier Blue, the handset will retail for INR 10,999 in India which is about $148 at the current exchange rate.

Source Playfuldroid

