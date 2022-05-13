Realme 9 Series gets official

Realme has unveiled its new 9 Series smartphones, there are two models in the range, the Realm3 9 5G and the Realme 9 4G.

The company also launched its latest Android tablet, the Realme Pad Mini and this device will retail for €179.99.

In line with the “dare to leap” spirit, realme continues to provide the most advanced specs, delivering premium experiences in the entry-level segment. realme 9 features the new 108MP ProLight Camera becoming the world’s first smartphone to feature the Samsung ISOCELL HM6 Image Sensor, elevating camera performance for a premium photography experience.

The realme 9features a Ripple Holographic design, inspired by the light from the desert. As the sunlight shines on the back cover the colour will evolve revealing texture and depth in the design. With its feather-light 178g weight and streamlined 7.99mm profile, realme 9 delivers a comfortable and stylish experience.

Powered by the Snapdragon 680, one of the best Qualcomm 4G processors, realme 9 is guaranteed to provide users with a smooth smartphone experience; the 90Hz Super AMOLED display with 360Hz touch sampling rate ensures a silky smooth experience whether you are browsing, gaming or live streaming.

You can find out more details about the new Realme 9 Series of smartphones and the new Pad Mini tablet at the link below.

Source Realme

