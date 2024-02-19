RC Prestige keyboard AZIO’s blend of classic style and tech innovation

AZIO Corporation has announced its latest addition to the Retro Classic Collection—the RC Prestige Collection. This new line of mechanical keyboards is a testament to the fusion of premium design and cutting-edge functionality, crafted for those who value the finer things in life without compromising on performance.

At first glance, the RC Prestige keyboards captivate with their two elegant color schemes: Ebony and Ivory. The rich wood finishes paired with the luxurious leather faceplates are a nod to the timeless beauty of classic craftsmanship, yet these keyboards are far from being just another pretty face. They are equipped with the latest technological advancements to meet the demands of today’s professionals, gamers, and design enthusiasts.

Early bird pledges are now available for the different project from roughly $149 or £119 (depending on current exchange rates). Assuming that the RC Prestige funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the RC Prestige mechanical keyboard project view the promotional video below.

The heart of the RC Prestige keyboards lies in their hot-swappable PCB. This feature is a game-changer for customization enthusiasts, as it allows for the easy replacement of the standard Gateron tactile brown switches with others that may better suit a user’s typing style—all without the hassle of soldering. This level of personalization ensures that each keystroke is a reflection of the user’s preferences, making for a more comfortable and satisfying typing experience.

In addition to the hot-swappable switches, the RC Prestige keyboards boast redesigned keycaps. These keycaps have moved away from the circular design of the previous collection and now feature a rounded square profile. Not only does this shape provide a unique aesthetic, but it also enhances visibility in low-light conditions with its backlit design. Moreover, these keycaps are compatible with MX stems, further expanding the customization options available to users.

Connectivity is another area where the RC Prestige keyboards shine. They offer the reliability of a USB wired connection for those who prefer a stable link to their devices. However, for those who value flexibility and mobility, the keyboards also come with wireless Bluetooth capability. This feature allows for pairing with up to three devices, making it a breeze to switch between a computer, tablet, or smartphone, catering to the varied needs of a dynamic user base.

AZIO’s RC Prestige Collection is more than just a set of keyboards; it is a commitment to delivering a product that harmonizes style with substance. It is designed for those who seek to elevate their workspace with a keyboard that not only performs exceptionally but also serves as a statement piece—a reflection of their taste for quality and their pursuit of excellence.

The RC Prestige Collection is AZIO’s latest innovation, skillfully blending the allure of traditional aesthetics with the efficiency of modern technology. It is a versatile solution designed to cater to a wide range of users, ensuring that whether one is typing up a report, engaging in an intense gaming session, or simply admiring the keyboard’s craftsmanship, the RC Prestige Collection is poised to enhance any setting it graces.

