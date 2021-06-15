Razer USB-C 130W GaN charger $180

Razer has created a new ultracompact USB-C 130W GaN charger capable of charging devices simultaneously from its two USB-C and two USB-A outputs. The new 130W GaN charger joins the company’s new Blade 14 laptop which was also unveiled at E3 2021 this week.

The new charger from Razer is powered by using Gallium Nitride and measures just 7.7 x 3.2 x 6.2 cm in size and weighs 349 g. Equipped with a foldable fork charger can be plugged directly into any wall socket and will be supplied with global power adapters allowing you to use the charger in North America, Europe, the UK, and Asia. For more information and full specifications jump over to the official Razer website where it will be made available to purchase priced at $180.

Specifications of the Razer USB-C 130W GaN charger include:

Ports(4-Port):

2x USB Type-C Ports

2x USB Type-A Ports

Maximum output:

130W

Port 1 USB-C (PPS Protocol):

100W max shared with port 2

Port 2 USB-C:

100W max shared with port 1

Port 3 USB-A:

18W shared with port 4

Port 4 USB-A:

18W shared with port 3

Dimensions:

62 mm (L) x 32 mm (W) x 76 mm (H)

Weight:

0.35 g

AC Plug:

Modular Design (UK, EU, US)

Included Cable:

2M Type-C to Type-C

Compatible with:

Razer Blade Stealth 13, Razer Book, Macbook computers

Source : Razer

