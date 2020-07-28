Razer has launched a new gaming keyboard this week in the form of the Razer Cynosa V2 priced at $59.99 and equipped with the companies Razer Chroma RGB technology and programmable keys. Enabling owners to use over 16.8 million colors and a suite of effects to choose from to tailor their keyboard to their exact requirements. “Enjoy greater immersion with dynamic lighting effects that occur as you game on over 150 Chroma-integrated titles such as Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warframe, and more” says Razer.

“Paint your play in a truly immersive light with the Razer Cynosa V2—the essential RGB gaming keyboard. With customizable lighting in every key, watch it come alive as you game on Chroma-integrated titles, and embrace a gaming experience you won’t ever want to turn away from. With premium per-key lighting that offers a greater depth of RGB customization, each keystroke you make on the Razer Cynosa V2 is also quiet and cushioned, making it super comfortable to use for long hours of gaming.”

Features of the Razer Cynosa V2 gaming keyboard :

– Individually Backlit Gaming Keys

– Powered by Razer Chroma RGB

– Fully Programmable Keys

– Razer Synapse 3 support

– Save unique profiles and macros

Source : Razer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals