Ratchet & Clank game unveiled for PlayStation 5

As well as revealing a new Spider-Man game, games development studio Insomniac Games, recently purchased by Sony has also unveiled a new Ratchet & Clank game called Rift Apart. No release date has been announced as yet for the new PlayStation 5 game but you can expect it to be made available sometime later this, and we’ll probably be available to play at the launch of the PlayStation 5.

“Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a brand new intergalactic adventure from Insomniac Games that showcases what’s possible for games designed around PS5’s ultra-high speed SSD and DualSense wireless controller. Players will seamlessly travel through different dimensions in mid-gameplay, thanks to PS5’s ultra-high speed SSD. The DualSense wireless controller brings combat to life, with haptic feedback and the adaptive triggers adding powerful sensations that increase immersion in combat.”

Source : PlayStation

