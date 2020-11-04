Makers and electronic enthusiasts interested in building their very own Raspberry Pi weather station may be interested in a new project published to the GitHub website by James Howard. Detailing how you can create a Raspberry Pi weather display using a Waveshare e-paper display and Open Weather Map API and Python.
– The first thing you need is a free API key from https://home.openweathermap.org/users/sign_up.
– Open ‘weather.py’ and replace **Key Here** with your API key.
– **Location** can be left as it is unless you want to add it to your display.
– Get your **longitude** and **lattitude** using I used https://www.latlong.net and put that in as well.
– Set CSV_OPTION to False if you would not like weather data appended to ‘records.csv’ after every refresh.
– There is also a reminder for taking out the trash near the end of the script that you will want to change if your trash pickup doesn’t come on Monday and Thursday like mine. 🙂
For full instructions on how to build your Raspberry Pi weather station jump over to the GitHub project page by following the link below.
Features of the 7.5inch HD e-Paper E-Ink Display HAT for Raspberry Pi :
- No backlight, keeps displaying last content for a long time even when power down
- Ultra low power consumption, basically power is only required for refreshing
- Standard Raspberry Pi 40PIN GPIO extension header, supports Raspberry Pi series boards, Jetson Nano
- SPI interface, for connecting with controller boards like Raspberry Pi/Jetson Nano/Arduino/STM32, etc.
- Onboard voltage translator, compatible with 3.3V / 5V MCUs
- Comes with development resources and manual (examples for Raspberry Pi/Jetson Nano/Arduino/STM32)