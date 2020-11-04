Makers and electronic enthusiasts interested in building their very own Raspberry Pi weather station may be interested in a new project published to the GitHub website by James Howard. Detailing how you can create a Raspberry Pi weather display using a Waveshare e-paper display and Open Weather Map API and Python.

– The first thing you need is a free API key from https://home.openweathermap.org/users/sign_up.

– Open ‘weather.py’ and replace **Key Here** with your API key.

– **Location** can be left as it is unless you want to add it to your display.

– Get your **longitude** and **lattitude** using I used https://www.latlong.net and put that in as well.

– Set CSV_OPTION to False if you would not like weather data appended to ‘records.csv’ after every refresh.

– There is also a reminder for taking out the trash near the end of the script that you will want to change if your trash pickup doesn’t come on Monday and Thursday like mine. 🙂

For full instructions on how to build your Raspberry Pi weather station jump over to the GitHub project page by following the link below.

Features of the 7.5inch HD e-Paper E-Ink Display HAT for Raspberry Pi :

No backlight, keeps displaying last content for a long time even when power down

Ultra low power consumption, basically power is only required for refreshing

Standard Raspberry Pi 40PIN GPIO extension header, supports Raspberry Pi series boards, Jetson Nano

SPI interface, for connecting with controller boards like Raspberry Pi/Jetson Nano/Arduino/STM32, etc.

Onboard voltage translator, compatible with 3.3V / 5V MCUs

Comes with development resources and manual (examples for Raspberry Pi/Jetson Nano/Arduino/STM32)

Source : Hackaday : GitHub

