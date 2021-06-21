Raspberry Pi synthesizer created using a Commodore 64

Raspberry and Commodore 64 enthusiasts may be interested in new Raspberry Pi synthesizer project published to the official Raspberry Pi blog this week, which combines a Raspberry Pi for and Commodore 64 to create a unique synthesizer aptly named the Synth6581.

The project has been created by Simon Martin the engineer responsible for designing the Raspberry Pi 400 and Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera. Simon wanted to create is very own electronic musical instrument and the results can be seen in the video below.

“Simon has wanted to make his own electronic musical instrument with Raspberry Pi for some time. He designed a circuit board for the project a year ago, but it lay around in a drawer in his desk while he finished Raspberry Pi 400. Finally, the winter months gave him the incentive to get it working. “

“The Raspberry Pi synthesizer Synth6581 device doesn’t look much like an electronic musical instrument, but just like circuit boards stacked on top of a Raspberry Pi 4. You have to plug a musical keyboard into a USB port and a pair of speakers into the audio jack on the bottom board to make it work.”

“The Raspberry Pi synthesizer code is written almost entirely in Python, with a little bit of C to speed up the communications to the chips. I designed and laid out the circuit boards, which were ordered online. The first six boards cost only £20, but the components were another £100. I spent more than a day soldering the components on the boards by hand. It took much more time to check every chip and connection worked, a common problem with hand-soldering new boards.”

Source : RPiF

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals