Raspberry Pi real-time air quality, suspended particulates monitoring HAT

The Air Monitoring HAT for Raspberry Pi is an open-source portable sensor that has the ability to provide the level of quantity of the suspended particulates with their mass. Launched via Kickstarter this month the Pi HAT is available to back from £30 and offers an easy way to monitor the air in your location.

There are 2 pins in the Air Monitoring HAT dedicated to a serial data communication interface that runs on a universal asynchronous receiver and transmitter protocol (UART). It has one pin for the control interface, using high and low-level controls. All the levels operate on a 3.3V TTL level.

“Air Monitoring HAT comprises a hi-tech PMSA003 sensor that provides the information of suspended particulate matter(PM1.0, PM2.5, PM10) in the air per unit volume via digital output. Air Monitoring HAT has an operating voltage of 3.3V that communicates via UART(serial) with the standby current ≤200 Microampere(μA) of the sensor.”

“One of the questions that might be asked by the people that “why should I care about PM levels?” which is a valid question. If we understand PM or particulate matter a bit more then it majorly consists of sulfate, nitrates, ammonia, sodium chloride, black carbon, mineral dust, and water. Particulate matter is the blend or mixture of suspended particles like organic and inorganic matters that harm the health of living beings.”

