Raspberry Pi OLED monochrome bonnet

Adafruit has this week announced the availability of its new Raspberry Pi OLED 2.23″ monochrome bonnet, compatible with any Raspberry Pi computer that has a 2×20 connector, such as the Pi B+, Pi 2, Pi 3, Pi 4, and Pi Zero.

The Bonnet comes with a 2.13″ diagonal monochrome 128×32 OLED,and the display uses sharp white pixels to display data. Priced at $22.50 the small OLED display offers plenty of GPIO connections available for buttons, LEDs, sensors, etc and sits flat allowing you to use a wide variety of open Raspberry Pi cases for your project. Adafruit explains a little more.

“The Adafruit 2.23″ Monochrome OLED Bonnet for Raspberry Pi is your chonky OLED pal, ready to snap onto any and all Raspberry Pi computers, to give you a vivid display. The Bonnet comes with a 2.13″ diagonal monochrome 128×32 OLED, with sharp white pixels. The OLED the I2C pins plus GPIO #4 for reset, so you have plenty of GPIO connections available for buttons, LEDs, sensors, etc. It sits nice and flat so many cases that have an open top can have this display inserted.

Compared to our similar PiOLED display, this OLED has the same resolution but is much larger, so it can be read from across the room. This screen is made of 128×32 individual white OLED pixels and because the display makes its own light, no backlight is required. This reduces the power required to run the OLED and is why the display has such high contrast; we really like OLED display for their crispness!

Using the display is very easy, we have a Python library for the SSD1305 chipset. Our example code allows you to draw images, text, whatever you like, using the Python imaging library. Our tests showed 30 FPS update rates so you can do animations or simple video.”

For more information on purchasing options jump over to the official at Adafruit online store by following the link below.

Source : Adafruit

