Raspberry Pi home security notification system using Telegram

Makers, hobbyists and Raspberry Pi enthusiasts interested in building their very own home surveillance system complete with notification system may be interested in this excellent Raspberry Pi project which uses a motion sensor, camera and utilises the Telegram bot service.

“This tutorial shows how to build a home surveillance system with a RaspberryPI, a motion sensor, a camera and a Telegram bot.How it works : When a movement is detected, the application records a video that is sent to your phone by the bot. Once installed, the monitoring system is managed from your smartphone with the bot’s commands. The system is started by a systemd service activated at boot time.”

“/start : start the home monitoring system

/stop : stop the home monitoring system

/status : show the status of the monitoring system

/photo : take a picture

/video time= : records a video, argument time defines the duration of the recording

/clean : remove all files in video folder

/help : show help

“

For more details and full instructions on how to build your very own Raspberry Pi home surveillance system jump over to the official Hackster.io website by following the link below.

Source : Hackster.io

