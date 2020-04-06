MutantC v2 Raspberry Pi handheld computer system

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking for a project to keep them busy over the next few weeks, may be interested in this mini Raspberry Pi handheld computer system named the MutantC v2. Full instructions on how to build your very own MutantC v2 are available from the GitLabproject page and includes videos, pictures and component list.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“A Raspberry pi UMPC. An open platform device to use and create.It is fully open-source hardware. So you can hack it as you wish.You can make your expansion-card like GPS, Radio etc and attach them. You can access all the ports of the pi and the back part is attached with 4 screw. It can hold a 4″ or 3.5” touch screen. Also have a physical keyboard attached via USB. It don’t need any custom image of Raspbian. You can use vanilla Raspbian and install the LCD driver, that’s it.”

Features of the Raspberry Pi handheld :

– Fully open-source hardware. So you can Hack it as you wish.

– You can make your expansion-card like gps, Radio etc and attach with it.

– You can use Littlevgl make UI that don’t need a OS form here.

– You can use any Raspberry-pi form factor like Asus Tinker Board S / PINE H64 Model B/ Banana Pi BPI-M4B etc. You can use Pi zero to 4.

– You can acess all the ports of the pi and the back part is attached with 4 screw.

– It can hold a 4″ or 3.5″ touch screen. Also have a physical keyboard attached via USB.

– 18650 battery with charge and discharge protaction ..

– Added Adafruit STEMMA QT and SparkFun qwiic connector.

– It don’t need any custom image of Raspbian. You can use vanilla Raspbian and install the LCD driver, that’s it.

– So little parts needed to make one. See the parts_list .

– You can use C Suite Application suite made mor touch based device in this. This apps are suitable for small screens. See the C Suite

Source : GitLab : Liliputing

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals