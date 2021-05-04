50 Raspberry Pi hacks and hints featured in this months MagPi issue 105

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts may be interested in the latest Raspberry Pi magazine MagPi issue number 105 release this month featuring 50 Raspberry Pi hacks and hints to help take your projects to the next level. “This month let’s learn something new! This edition of The MagPi magazine is packed with hidden secrets, top tricks, and amazing advice. Pick up your copy today and get more out of your incredible computer.”

“The whole team worked together on this one. We sat down and threw all our favourite secrets into the ring, and in doing so we all learned something new from each other. Result! Now it’s your turn to learn the hidden secrets that make using Raspberry Pi a joy. Discover 50 incredible Hacks & Hints in the latest edition of The MagPi magazine. The entire team sat down together and brought together every trick and tip under the sun. This collection of secrets will change the way you use Raspberry Pi.”

“We saw an amazing variety of stuff made by our community this year, so we thought it would be a great idea to show off what you all made. Remember, you can keep making and showing us what you’ve done any day of the year. We look forward to seeing what else the community makes over the rest of the year. If you want to build your own arcade machine then KG has you covered. Last month our arcade expert ran a list of components that you’ll need to make an arcade machine. This month KG starts to put the bits together and switches on the cabinet. “

Source : Raspberry Pi Foundation

