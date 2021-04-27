Adafruit has announced the availability and arrival of the Raspberry Pi Zero Pro Plate for HQ camera projects, providing a simple solution to be able to mount your Raspberry Pi Zero directly to your HQ camera. The mounting plate is also equipped with a useful bubble level to help you achieve that perfectly aligned photograph or video. The Raspberry Pi camera mount also allows you to mount HATs and pHATs to your Raspberry Pi if needed.

The Raspberry Pi Zero Pro Plate for HQ Camera is now available from Adafruit priced at $6.95 and simple assembly is required and you need to provide the following Raspberry Pi, High Quality Camera, lens, camera cables, and tripod all of which can be purchased separately.

“Comes in Adafruit black and features a bubble level for that perfectly aligned shot, plus a handy thumb section for easy adjustment and smooth rotation. The thumb section can be set up for left or right-handed users – just flip the plate (SD access may be impacted when flipped!)”

Source : Adafruit

