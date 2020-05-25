Raspberry Pi 4 gaming rig and performance

Recently a new version of the awesome games emulation software Retropie was released for the latest and more powerful Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC. If you are interested in learning more about its gaming performance check out the video created by the Spawn Wave YouTube channel below.

“The Raspberry Pi 4 came out last year and I decided to pick one up when it came out. The only problem is it wasn’t supported at the time since it was so new. Now a lot of the emulation scene is starting to catch up with Retropie now making an image for it showing just how strong the Raspberry Pi 4 really is.”

Specifications of the Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC include :

– Broadcom BCM2711, Quad core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC @ 1.5GHz

– 1GB, 2GB or 4GB LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM (depending on model)

– 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz IEEE 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, BLE

– Gigabit Ethernet

– 2 USB 3.0 ports; 2 USB 2.0 ports.

– Raspberry Pi standard 40 pin GPIO header (fully backwards compatible with previous boards)

– 2 × micro-HDMI ports (up to 4kp60 supported)

– 2-lane MIPI DSI display port

– 2-lane MIPI CSI camera port

– 4-pole stereo audio and composite video port

– H.265 (4kp60 decode), H264 (1080p60 decode, 1080p30 encode)

– OpenGL ES 3.0 graphics

– Micro-SD card slot for loading operating system and data storage

– 5V DC via USB-C connector (minimum 3A*)

– 5V DC via GPIO header (minimum 3A*)

– Power over Ethernet (PoE) enabled (requires separate PoE HAT)

– Operating temperature: 0 – 50 degrees C ambient

Source : YouTube : Adafruit

