Range Rover SV Lansdowne Edition costs £250,000

Land Rover is launching a new bespoke version of their Range Rover, the Range Rover SV Lansdowne Edition and the car will be limited to just 16 units.

The new Range Rover SV Lansdowne Edition is one of the most expensive Range Rovers to date, the car costs £250,000.

Celebrating Range Rover’s enduring relationship with one of London’s most illustrious addresses, the Lansdowne Edition features a colourway inspired by Mayfair’s iconic architecture. The curated specification boasts a sophisticated exclusive Lansdowne Grey Gloss exterior accented with unique design details, coupled with a luxuriously trimmed bespoke Rosewood interior. The reveal of the Lansdowne Edition marks the opening of a new luxury boutique on Berkeley Street, Stratstone Land Rover Mayfair. The newly refurbished boutique has been serving clients for more than 100 years and sets a new benchmark for luxury service. The Mayfair boutique is the manifestation of Jaguar Land Rover UK’s approach to client services for the luxury sector which sees a transition to a direct to customer agency model by 2024, a move that elevates customer experience both in showrooms and online.

