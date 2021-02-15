Epic Games confirms February’s free games include Rage 2, Halcyon 6 and Absolute Drift

Epic Games has this week confirmed the new computer games now available from its online store, making Halcyon 6: Lightspeed Edition available to download from today with Absolute Drift arriving between February 18 – February 25 and Rage 2 between February 18 – February 25. To download the games simply login to your Epic Games store application and add them to your basket and then check out for free, adding them to you your games library forever.

Halcyon 6: Lightspeed is a retro space strategy RPG with base building, deep tactical combat, crew management and emergent storytelling. Halcyon 6: Lightspeed Edition is a massively enhanced version of the Award Winning indie strategy RPG, Halcyon 6.

Absolute Drift offer gamers a drifting experience like no other. Journey from apprentice to master as you hone your skill in a gorgeous minimalist world. Push yourself to the limit on drifting tracks and wild mountain roads until you finally master the art of drifting.

Rage 2 brings together two studio powerhouses – Avalanche Studios, masters of open world insanity, and id Software, creators of the first-person shooter – to deliver a carnival of carnage where you can go anywhere, shoot anything, and explode everything.

Source : Epic Games

