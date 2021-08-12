BioStar Radeon RX 6600 XT Gaming graphics card has issues

After previously unveiling the new BioStar Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, the company has now officially launched card. The BioStar Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card features the AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, offering 32 powerful compute units, 32 MB of high-performance AMD Infinity Cache, 8 GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory, and AMD Smart Access Memory to name just a few features. The BioStar Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card offers users clock speeds up to 2359 MHz and boost clock speeds up to 2589 MHz and features three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs with DSC technology and a single HDMI 2.1 VRR output with FRL technology.

“The new BIOSTAR Gaming card has everything a gamer needs and more. Smartly engineered with a mix of die-cast aluminum and other industrial-grade material, the new BIOSTAR AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card is sleek and refined, with black and silver accents that showcase a prominent look in any chassis. Meanwhile, custom axial fans improve cooling efficiency for intense gaming workloads, providing an additional boost to the graphics card’s impressive performance.”

Unfortunately it seems that the BioStar Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card might have a few issues according to Hardware Unboxed, check out his review in the video embedded below.

“Powerhouse performance, vivid visuals, and spectacular immersion make the new graphics card from BIOSTAR the best choice for all occasions. Designed for gamers, content creators, and casual content consumption, this graphics card can be considered the jack of all trades in the GPU market.

Leap into gaming like never before with the cutting-edge AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution open-source spatial upscaling solution, designed to boost framerates and deliver high-quality, high-resolution immersive gaming experiences. Furthermore, the graphics card also supports the DirectX 12 Ultimate API, enabling a new level of realism in games with real-time DirectX Raytracing (DXR), Variable Rate Shading, and other advanced features.” explains BioStar.

