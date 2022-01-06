BIOSTAR Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card unveiled

BIOSTAR has introduced its new Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card this week which supports both Windows 10 and Microsoft latest Windows 11 operating system and features support for Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate and Auto HDR. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card

The new BIOSTAR Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card is built on the breakthrough AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, engineered to deliver incredible gaming performance with remarkable efficiency says BIOSTAR.

“The BIOSTAR Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card is designed to make incredible 1080p gaming experiences for popular AAA and esports titles accessible to more gamers. It offers high-bandwidth, low-latency AMD Infinity Cache™ and high-speed 4GB GDDR6 memory, as well as support for AMD Smart Access Memory™ technology, AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution upscaling technology, Variable Rate Shading (VRS) and other advanced features that provide visually stunning, high-refresh rate gaming experiences.

BIOSTAR Radeon graphic cards work seamlessly with Windows 11, enabling the ultimate gaming experiences through superior graphics, world-class performance and optimized security features. Offering next-level features and incredible performance, the new graphics cards stand ready to supercharge your gaming experience.”

