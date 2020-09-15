$74,000 AMR-C01 racing simulator built by Aston Martin

Aston Martin has built a limited edition racing simulator called the AMR-C01 priced at $74,000, only 150 units will be made and have been created to provide users with the “ultimate in luxury esports experiences”. The AMR-C01 is the first product to be borne of a new partnership between Aston Martin and British technology company, Curv Racing Simulators.

“Designed by Aston Martin and engineered by Curv, the AMR-C01 has a lightweight carbon fibre monocoque and utilises the latest technology to provide a fully immersive driving experience for the home user. The seating position mirrors that of the Aston Martin Valkyrie, adding a futuristic hypercar feel to the simulator. Hand-assembled by Curv Racing Simulators, using the highest quality components and latest Assetto Corsa software, AMR-C01 is ready to transport its users into the thrilling virtual racing world.”

Curv Racing Simulators is led by Aston Martin works driver, Darren Turner who explains : “The AMR-C01 is all about the love of racing. We’ve created a home simulator with incredible immersion that offers users the opportunity to have a great time racing in the virtual world, from the comfort of their own home. Our goal was to create a simulator that provided as much enjoyment in virtual reality as real racing does. Racing cars is a lot of fun and it is great to see that with the growth of Esports racing, more people are now getting involved.

We modelled the driving position on the Aston Martin Valkyrie so users of AMR-C01 can get the full hypercar experience. I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to achieve, with design and engineering creating what I believe to be the most beautiful home simulator available.”

