EOS Quickcharge wired and wireless smart charging system from €26

If you are in the market for a versatile charging system to keep all your mobile devices topped up using both Quickcharge wireless technology as well as USB-C, Lightning and micro USB connections. You may be interested in a new wireless power bank and for me to cable kit launched via Kickstarter this month. EOS not only offers a Quickcharge wireless charger but also a 10,000 mAh battery pack and magnetic connections for as well as a handy SD card slot capable of accepting cards up to 128gb in size.

Early bird pledges are available from €26 or roughly £24 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place before the end of 2020. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about each component within the EOS charging system and its features. The 10’000 mAh Power bank can recharge your smartphone at least 3 times say its creators.

“All together we cumulate 20 years of experience with differents backgrounds such as product design, marketing, communication and project management. During this beautiful adventure, we realized a lot of tests to ensure the quality of our products. Today, our team is happy to work with others qualified partners for the fabrication and the logistic. Our main goal is to make every effort to ensure the transparency with all our partners and people who trusted us. During the campaign, our team stays available to answer all the questions you could ask. Furthermore, we will let you know all the details and the progress during this adventure.”

