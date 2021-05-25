Qualcomm Snapdragon Developer Kit for Windows 10 on Arm launching soon



In a few months time Qualcomm will be making available a new Snapdragon Developer Kit available in the Microsoft app store developed for Microsoft Windows 10 operating system on Arm devices. The Snapdragon Developer Kit for Windows has been created to offer developers the power, features and performance of the Qualcomm Snapdragon compute platform in a mini-PC form factor. The Qualcomm Snapdragon Developer Kit, has been specifically designed for application development, and is the latest creation thanks to the collaboration between Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (QTI) and Microsoft.

“Use it for porting your applications to Always On Always Connected PCs (ACPCs), powered by Snapdragon and running Windows 10. OEMs like Acer, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft and Samsung sell Windows 10 on ARM devices powered by Snapdragon. Besides the growing catalog of productivity and IT management titles ported to Snapdragon, Visual C++ compilers and libraries for ARM64 have been available since Visual Studio 15.9. And you’ll find native ARM64 versions of many go-to, open-source development tools for recompiling, optimizing and testing your applications.”

For more information and to request more information about the new Snapdragon Developer Kit for Windows 10 jump over to the official Qualcomm website by following the link below.

Source : Qualcomm : TPU

