Qualcomm plans to go Net Zero by 2040

Qualcomm has announced that it is planning to go Net-Zero by 2040, the chip maker has said that it plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040.

They will reduce their emissions by 50% by 2030 at least and then they plan to be completely net-zero emissions 10 years later.

Qualcomm Incorporated today announced plans to achieve net-zero global emissions for Scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 2040 and committed to the Science Based Targets initiative’s (SBTi) Business Ambition for 1.5°C. This builds on the Company’s existing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction goal and includes interim 2030 science-based emissions reduction targets across Scopes 1, 2 and 3.

“Our net-zero goal and commitment to SBTi reflects our belief that environmental sustainability is absolutely imperative, with significant social and economic benefits that require collective action and leadership from Qualcomm and other corporate citizens,” said Cristiano Amon, president and chief executive officer, Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm is already working towards achieving these long-term goals by purchasing 100% renewable energy for its San Diego headquarters. The Company’s strategy includes transitioning to renewable energy via long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), decarbonizing its operations and using a minimal amount of Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) and carbon offsets for residual emissions.

You can find out more details over at the Qualcomm website at the link below, they will also create 300,000 green jobs by 2030.

Source Qualcomm

