Qualcomm AI-powered UAV 5G drone can capture 8K video and more

Qualcomm has introduced the world’s first 5G and artificial intelligence enabled drone platform in the form of the Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G offering a glimpse at what you can expect from drones in the near future. The new drone platform has been designed to provide the latest connectivity and processing technology to engineers and developers worldwide and is powered by a QRB5165 processor, Kryo 585 CPU and Adreno 650 GPU and features a Qualcomm Spectra 480 Image Signal Processor capable of capturing 8K video at 30 FPS, 4K at 120 FPS, and 200 megapixel photographs and supports HDR.

“We have continued to engage many leading drone companies, enabling 200+ global robotics and drone ecosystem members in addition to consistently driving and promoting worldwide drone standardization and transformative 5G capabilities in organizations such as 3GPP, GSMA, the Global UTM Alliance, the Aerial Connectivity Joint Initiative (ACJA) and ASTM,” said Dev Singh, senior director, business development and general manager of autonomous robotics, drones and intelligent machines, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are proud to continue our momentum of enabling the digital transformation of global industries by unveiling the Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform, a solution that is purpose-built for drone development with enhanced autonomy and intelligence features, bringing premium connected flight capabilities to industrial, enterprise and commercial segments.”

“Built on foundation of our premium robotics platform, the Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G platform and reference design offers powerful heterogeneous computing at low-power with AI, 5G and long-range Wi-Fi 6 connectivity that delivers 15 TOPS and support 7 camera concurrency. Cellular (LTE / 5G / CBRS) and Wi-Fi 6 for ubiquitous and enhancing long-range connectivity. Made for beyond visual line-of-sight for safer, more reliable flight. 5G connectivity for low latency, high bandwidth data transfer and Wi-Fi 6 for drone-to-drone / swarm support.”

“QRB5165 acheives high performance heterogeneous computing at ultra-low power consumption. With 5th generation Qualcomm® Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine (15 TOPS, this platform runs complex AI, deep learning workloads, and autonomous flying. Dedicated Qualcomm® Hexagon™ Tensor Accelerator (HTA) delivering 8 TOPS for accurate edge inferencing that reduces processing time for mission-critical drone applications. “

The Qualcomm UAV 5G reference drone is now available to preorder and will start shipping during Q3 2021 a drone equipped with a 5G modem is priced at $4,500 and without at $4,00 and a deposit of $1000 is required to preorder. For more information on the Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : Qualcomm : RB5 : Preorders

