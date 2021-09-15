QNAP enables TeamViewer remote access for QNAP NAS systems

QNAP has announced a partnership with TeamViewer to enable TeamViewer remote access across its range of QNAP NAS storage solutions. Once you have enabled the new TeamViewer integration, NAS administrators can access, manage, and monitor QNAP NAS devices using the Windows PC TeamViewer client. Security features integrated within TeamViewer on QNAP NAS include masked IP address and end-to-end 256-bit session encryption offering fast secure remote connectivity to your QNAP NAS.

“We are proud that TeamViewer is now available in the QNAP App Center,” said Constantin Falcoianu, Director Business Development at TeamViewer, adding “as we are constantly looking for ways to make maintenance of critical IT-infrastructure like NAS devices easier. TeamViewer has always been the preferred solution for remote connectivity amongst IT- professionals, and our various integrations are a proof for our highly adoptable software.”

TeamViewer QNAP remote access features

– Mask IP address – Establish a remote connection without revealing the IP address of your NAS, ensuring privacy and online security.

– End-to-end encryption – Efficiently secure sensitive corporate data with a GDPR-compliant, end-to-end 256-bit session encryption solution.

– Robust real-time connection – TeamViewer’s global remote access network solution ensures fast and stable connections with ultra-low latency.

– Fast remote support – When working from home, IT support engineers can still resolve technical issues by remotely accessing a NAS via TeamViewer.

– Easy installation – Sign in with your existing TeamViewer account on your Windows PC and easily set up the connection with QNAP NAS.

– Centralized device management – Manage all your QNAP NAS through one easy-to-use interface.

– System requirements – QNAP x86 NAS or ARM 64-bit NAS with QTS version 5.0/ QuTs hero version h5.0 (or later).

““Security is a high-priority aspect of QNAP NAS, and our consistent efforts towards improving accessibility and functionality while ensuring data security have led us to supporting TeamViewer on QNAP NAS. By using TeamViewer, IT teams can remotely monitor and manage their QNAP NAS devices with industry-leading connectivity and data security,” said Aseem Manmualiya, Product Manager of QNAP. “It gives us immense pride to declare that the QNAP and TeamViewer partnership will go a long way towards providing the best user experience for our QNAP NAS users.””

Source : QNAP

