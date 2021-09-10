QNAP QuTS hero h5 Beta released with upgraded Kernel, improved security and more

QNAP has this week announced the release of its QuTS hero h5.0 Beta, the latest version of the ZFS-based NAS operating system bringing with it a wealth of new features, enhancements and tweaks. Features include an upgraded Linux Kernel 5.10, WireGuard VPN support, improve security snapshot instant clone, and free exFAT support and more.

To be able to download and start using the latest QuTS hero h5.0 operating system, QNAP is simply asking you to sign up to their Beta Program. NAS systems compatible with the latest QuTS hero h5.0 are listed below.

QuTS hero h5.0 features include :

– Increased security: Supports TLS 1.3, automatically updates the operating system and apps, and provides SSH keys for authentication to secure NAS access.

– WireGuard VPN support: The new QVPN 3.0 integrates the lightweight and reliable WireGuard VPN and provides users with an easy-to-use interface for setup and secure connectivity.

– Dedicated ZIL – SLOG: By storing the ZIL and read cache (L2ARC) data on different SSDs for processing read and write workloads separately, it helps improve overall system performance and SSD utilization and lifespan, especially beneficial for optimizing flash storage investments.

– Instant clone: Conducting snapshot instant clone on the secondary NAS assists in copy data management and data analysis without interfering with production server operations on the primary data.

– Free exFAT support: exFAT is a file system that supports files up to 16EB and is optimized for flash storage (such as SD cards and USB devices) – helping accelerate large media file transfer and sharing.

– DA Drive Analyzer with AI-powered diagnostics: The DA Drive Analyzer leverages ULINK’s cloud-based AI to predict the expected life of drives, assisting users in planning drive replacement in advance to protect against server downtime and data loss.

– Enhanced image recognition with Edge TPU: By leveraging Edge TPU to QNAP AI Core (the AI-powered engine for image recognition), QuMagie can perform faster face and object recognition, while QVR Face strengthens real-time video analytics for instant facial recognition.

Source : QNAP

