QNAP QVPN Device Client beta for Mac released

Mac users might be interested to know that QNAP has this week released a QVPN Device Client in a beta release specifically for the Mac platform. The latest QNAP QVPN Device Client application has been created to provide a brand-new system architecture provides improved compatibility and more stable VPN connections, providing users with smoother data access and file transfer.

QNAP is inviting Mac users to download the application for free. Just make sure that your QNAP NAS meets the minimum requirements : QTS 4.3.5 (or later) with QVPN 2.0 to enable the QBelt protocol; macOS 10.13 (or later).

QNAP QVPN Device Client Mac

“The QVPN Device Client is a powerful tool that enables VPN connections directly to QNAP devices (including QNAP NAS running QVPN servers, QHora/QMiro routers with QuWAN SD-WAN, and QuCPE Network Virtualization Premise Equipment) via protocols including QBelt. Connection logs are kept for reviewing historical usage data, and a built-in speed test allows users to check VPN connection speeds.”

“QNAP invites Mac users try the free QVPN Device Client beta where they can enjoy smoother VPN connections from their client devices. We also invite them to provide their feedback so that we can continue adding improvements to the official release of QVPN Device Client for Mac.”

Source : QNAP





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals