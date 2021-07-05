QNAP QTS 5 .0 beta now available with Linux Kernel 5.10

A beta version of the QNAP QTS 5 .0 network attached storage (NAS) operating system has been released this week bringing with it a new Linux Kernel 5.10 together with improved security, WireGuard VPN support, and enhanced NVMe SSD cache performance. The DA Drive Analyzer within the latest QTS 5 .0 beta release is powered by a cloud AI engine, and has been designed to help users predict the expected life of their storage drives.” The new QuFTP app helps fulfill personal and business file transfer needs. QNAP now welcomes users to join the Beta Program and provide their feedback so QNAP can further improve QTS and provide a more comprehensive and secure user experience” explains QNAP in their press release.

The new QTS 5.0 NAS OS supports TLS 1.3 to improve your storage systems security and performance, with automatic updates of QTS and apps ensuring your NAS operates at its peak possible performance. You can also use SSH keys for authentication to secure access to your NAS, preventing password breaches or similar potential attacks, says QNAP.

“QTS 5.0 builds upon its solid foundations with an updated system kernel and optimized user interface – followed by enhanced security measures to protect your digital assets, improved system performance to streamline your applications, and integrated AI machine learning to strengthen image recognition and drive failure prediction. Providing cutting-edge features to meet the challenge of rapid technological changes, QTS 5.0 brings you data security, power, and intelligence.”

Source : QNAP-QTS

