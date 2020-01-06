HyperX Cloud Flight S is the first Qi wireless charging headset

The HyperX Cloud Flight S headset has been revealed at CES 2020 this week and is the first gaming headset to feature Qi wireless charging. Rather than having to plug your wireless headset into a table you can simply rest it on the charging pad to make sure it’s ready to go the next time you fancy a game. Once fully charged the headset is good for 30 hours of play says HyperX.

The Cloud Flight S headset is not the first wireless headset but is the first to include the Qi standard. Priced at $159 the new wireless charging headset is compatible with a variety of platforms including PlayStation, PC and more. The Cloud Flight S includes a 3.5mm cable, which you can use to plug into most Xbox One controllers, as well as the Switch console.

– Gaming-grade wireless with long-lasting battery life

– Signature HyperX comfort

– Immersive in-game audio

– Durable, adjustable steel slider

– PC, PS4™, and PS4™ Pro ready

– 90° rotating ear cups with LED lighting effects

– Intuitive audio and mic controls

– Detachable noise-cancellation microphone

“Escape the limits of cable connections and roam free with the wireless HyperX Cloud Flight™. With a solid, gaming-grade wireless connection, incredible 30-hour1 battery life, and signature HyperX comfort, Cloud Flight allows you to play uninterrupted for longer. Easily monitor charge level with HyperX NGenuity software. The closed cup design helps keep you immersed, while the durable steel slider and high-quality construction mean it’s built to withstand daily wear and tear. This PC, PS4™ and PS4™ Pro ready headset is also additionally headphone compatible with devices that support a 3.5mm wired audio connection2 via the included cable. The ear cups rotate 90° to rest comfortably around your neck during breaks, and feature convenient controls for LED effects, mic mute, power, and volume. The detachable noise-cancelling mic helps ensure that your communications are heard crystal clear, and Cloud Flight has been certified by TeamSpeak and Discord.”

Source: Hyper X

