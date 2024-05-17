TONE Free T90S earbuds with pure graphene drivers

LG Electronics has once again pushed the boundaries of audio technology with the introduction of the TONE Free T90S earbuds. These innovative earbuds feature pure graphene driver design, a significant advancement over the more commonly used coated graphene. Pure graphene, known for its exceptional properties, offers a range of benefits that elevate the listening experience to new heights.

Graphene Drivers

Its lightweight nature and superior strength contribute to reduced vibrations, resulting in a well-balanced and precise sound profile. Users can expect powerful bass, crisp mid-range frequencies, and detailed high-range tones, all delivered with remarkable clarity. The use of pure graphene not only enhances audio performance but also ensures a comfortable fit, thanks to its lightweight characteristics, allowing for extended listening sessions without fatigue.

Immersive Dolby Atmos and Head Tracking Technology

What sets the LG TONE Free T90S earbuds apart is their unrivaled support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking technology. As the first earbuds to offer Dolby Head Tracking across all content and devices, the T90S provides an immersive and dynamic audio experience like no other. This innovative feature adapts the sound based on the user’s head movements, creating a sense of spatial awareness and realism.

Whether immersed in music, movies, or video games, users can enjoy captivating audio that feels tailor-made for their listening preferences. The earbuds support Dolby Head Tracking for audio up to an impressive 24-bit / 96 kHz resolution, ensuring studio-quality sound that audiophiles will appreciate. Furthermore, the Dolby Atmos Optimizer allows users to fine-tune the surround sound effect with three adjustable levels, catering to individual preferences and enhancing the overall listening experience.

Meridian Audio Collaboration and Advanced Features

LG’s partnership with Meridian Audio, a renowned British audio company, brings an additional layer of expertise to the TONE Free T90S earbuds. The integration of Meridian Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP) technology further enhances the spatial audio capabilities, delivering a wider soundstage and improved stereo separation. This collaboration ensures that users can enjoy a truly immersive and lifelike audio experience, whether listening to music, watching movies, or engaging in video calls.

The T90S earbuds also boast a range of advanced features that cater to user convenience and hygiene. The UVnano charging case uses UV-C light to eliminate 99.9% of bacteria on the earbuds’ speaker mesh, ensuring a cleaner and more hygienic listening experience. The inclusion of medical-grade hypoallergenic ear gels provides a comfortable and secure fit, suitable for extended use without irritation. Additionally, the Plug & Wireless feature allows users to connect the earbuds to devices that lack Bluetooth connectivity, offering versatility and compatibility with a wide range of audio sources.

Pricing & Availability

LG has announced that the TONE Free T90S earbuds will be available in major markets worldwide starting in May. While specific pricing details are yet to be disclosed, the TONE Free series has consistently offered premium features at competitive price points. Consumers can expect the T90S model to follow suit, delivering exceptional value for the advanced technology and features it provides. The earbuds will be available through various online and offline retail channels, making them easily accessible to a wide audience.

With its pure graphene drivers, Dolby Atmos and Head Tracking support, and collaboration with Meridian Audio, these earbuds offer a compelling package for audio enthusiasts and casual listeners alike. The combination of superior sound quality, immersive spatial audio, and user-friendly features sets the T90S apart from its competitors.



