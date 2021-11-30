BBC iPlayer PlayStation 5 app launches with 4K support

The BBC have today announced the launch of its new BBC iPlayer PlayStation 5 app enabling PlayStation gamers to enjoy the offerings of the BBC directly from their games console. PlayStation owners can now add the BBC iPlayer app by going to the Media tab on the PlayStation 5 home screen and selecting BBC iPlayer from the All Apps section. Once added the BBC iPlayer application will be available via the apps library and directly from the PlayStation Home screen. =

It has taken the BBC quite some time to launch their iPlayer app on the latest PlayStation 5 console, but it is now finally available to download from the official PlayStation Store.

BBC iPlayer PS5 app now available

“We’re always working to make iPlayer available across as many platforms as we can, and we’re delighted to add the PS5 to the 15,000+ devices where BBC iPlayer is already available. PS5 users will be able to watch all the best shows from the BBC, including Showtrial, gripping new drama from the makers of Vigil and Stephen Merchant’s smash hit new comedy The Outlaws, featuring an A-list cast including Christopher Walken.

They can also enjoy the full boxset of Doctor Who – as this special series Doctor Who: Flux reaches its thrilling conclusion this Sunday, plus they can get back to nature with Sir David Attenborough’s The Mating Game, which will be available to watch on PS5 in spectacular Ultra HD, assuming their TV is UHD-capable.”

Source : BBC

