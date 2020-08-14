LemKey 10-Key programmable keypad

Accountants, number crunchers, developers and others that need a quick entry programmable keypad, may be worth checking out the new LemKey 10-Key. The programmable keypad has launched via Kickstarter this week and offers a wealth of features to help speed up your workflow. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique keypad which is now available to back with earlybird pledges starting from just $49 or £38. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during January 2021

“To meet the factory’s minimum order quantity to rock the number-crunching world we need to raise $82,000 on Kickstarter. We are offering the earliest backers a steep discount off the retail price of $99 and over a 20% discount to every other backer.”

“The mechanical key switches in the LemKey feel incredible, can handle 50 million clicks each, and have a soft & refreshing touch that will make you wonder why you ever bought that fidget spinner. Toss the LemKey in the bag with your laptop for a full-size desktop keyboard experience without sacrificing portability.”

Features of the LemKey 10-Key include :

– Dollar sign, percent sign, and comma – the foundation of any good number

– Equal sign – for starting formulae (yeah, we said it) or for using in IF statements

– F2 and ESC – for editing cells and toggling the edit mode

– Alt key – combine with “=” to instantly Autosum a whole table, combine with Tab to switch apps, and of course the Quick Access toolbar

– Control key – to quickly move around tables, combine with PgUp / PgDn to switch tabs, or combine with Delete for faster editing in emails, combine with Tab to switch spreadsheets

– Calculator app launcher – be the fastest math whiz on that conference call, works with Windows, Apple / Mac, or even Linux (we got you, nerds)

– Backspace and delete – erase entire cell contents with a single click, easier email editing when combined with Control

– Enter and tab – handy for entering table-style data to a spreadsheet manually, and even more handy for tabbing through internet forms

– Page Up and Page Down – quickly scroll through spreadsheets, PDFs, and webpages, combine with Control to switch tabs in Excel or internet browsers

– F4 – quickly cycle through cell absolute references, combine with Alt to close an app, combine with Control to close a tab or document

– Section symbol (on Windows) – cite tax code like a boss and get the IRS off your back

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals