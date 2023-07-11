Production Koenigsegg Gemera has 2,300 HP (Video)

The new Koenigsegg Gemera was unveiled back in 2020 and now the production version of the car has been unveiled ahead of its launch. The video below gives us a look at the final version of the car.

The top model will be available with hybrid engine options which combine a V8 With a Darj Matter E-Motor that produces 800 horsepower on its own, the top model has a massive 2,300 horsepower.

Combining the magnificent sound, responsiveness, and power of the Jesko V8 with the daring engineering of the Gemera truly creates a new breed.

With this new engine configuration, the Gemera boasts an astounding 1500 hp from the HV8 in addition to the 800 hp provided by the Dark Matter E-motor, resulting in a total of 2,300 hp and 2,750 Nm of torque – a new world record for a production car.

“The Gemera HV8 is not only the most powerful and extreme production car on the planet Earth, with an astonishing 1,11 hp per kg, but it is also the most practical and user-friendly sports car ever created. Its incredible response, handling, engine sound, crisp transmission, spacious interior, and four-wheel-drive systems combine to create an unprecedented and unparalleled driving experience, ready to set numerous records of performance around tracks and in straight lines. We are extremely proud to have brought the Gemera HV8 to life and very much look forward to delivering this new level of performance and technology to our esteemed clients and fans,” says Christian.

You can find out more details about the new Koenigsegg Gemera over at the Koenigsegg website at the link below, this looks like a seriously amazing car.

Source Koenigsegg



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals