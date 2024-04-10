Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 AI gaming laptop

Acer unveiled the latest addition to its gaming line with the new Predator Helios Neo 14, a portable powerhouse equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, unlocking AI experiences on the PC. In addition, the Acer Nitro 16 gaming laptop has been refreshed with Intel Core 14th gen processors, allowing users to do more when gaming or creating.

Players of all levels will be amazed by the visuals and AI-driven graphics shown when gaming or streaming thanks to the devices’ NVIDIA GeForce RTX 401 Series Laptop GPUs, which support the latest AI-powered DLSS 3.5 technology and other AI accelerations across creative applications. Brilliant colors and pixels stand out on the laptops’ WQXGA display options, combined with 100% support for sRGB color gamut and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility.

Predator Helios Neo 14 Specifications

Intel Core Ultra processors for AI experiences

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 401 Series Laptop GPUs with DLSS 3.5 technology

WQXGA display options with 100% sRGB and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility

Microsoft Copilot in Windows with dedicated Copilot key

Acer’s AI-enhanced videoconferencing features

One month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included

Dual fans, exhaust cooling systems, and liquid metal thermal grease on CPUs

Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E, USB Type-C with ThunderBolt 4, and MicroSD card reader

Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 and PurifiedView webcam solutions

PredatorSense application for device customization

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 401 Series Laptop GPUs are the secret weapon of the Predator Helios Neo 14. With support for the revolutionary AI-powered DLSS 3.5 technology, these GPUs deliver graphics that are not just stunning, but intelligent. Imagine the game world adapting to your playstyle, with textures and lighting that evolve as you explore. Whether you’re battling enemies in an intense FPS or racing through the streets in a high-octane driving game, the Helios Neo 14 ensures that every frame is a work of art. And when you’re streaming your gameplay, your audience will be just as captivated by the visuals as you are.

The Windows 11 gaming laptop WQXGA display options on the Predator Helios Neo 14 are a feast for the eyes. With 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut, every shade is a masterpiece. The colors are so vibrant, you’ll feel like you’re stepping into the game world. And with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, you can say goodbye to screen tearing and hello to buttery-smooth gameplay. But the Helios Neo 14 isn’t just a gaming machine; it’s a creative powerhouse. The Microsoft Copilot in Windows, accessible with a dedicated Copilot key, puts AI-powered assistance at your fingertips. Whether you’re designing graphics or editing videos, the Copilot is your intelligent partner, streamlining your workflow and bringing your ideas to life.

Pricing and Availability

The best part? The Predator Helios Neo 14 and its sibling, the Acer Nitro 16, are priced to make AI gaming accessible to everyone. With the Helios Neo 14 starting at USD 1,799.99 in North America and EUR 1,999 in EMEA regions, and the Nitro 16 starting at USD 1,399.99 and EUR 1,599 respectively, you don’t have to break the bank to experience the future of gaming. These machines are packed with features that cater to both gamers and creators, from the one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included to the advanced cooling systems that keep your device running at peak performance.

Connectivity and Communication

In a world where online communication is more important than ever, the Predator Helios Neo 14 has your back. Acer’s suite of AI-enhanced videoconferencing features ensures that you always look and sound your best, whether you’re streaming on Twitch or attending a virtual meeting. The PurifiedVoice 2.0 technology filters out background noise, so your voice comes through loud and clear, while the PurifiedView webcam optimizes your image, even in low-light conditions. With the Helios Neo 14, you’re not just a gamer; you’re a professional, ready to take on the world.

The Nitro 16 utilizes a cutting-edge thermal design, with dual-fan, quad-intake, and quad-exhaust cooling systems to minimize heating and fully maximize CPU and GPU performance. The protection and heat transfer between the vital components is more effective with the addition of liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU. To minimize disturbances from lagging and connection interference, the Nitro 16 comes with Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro, dual USB Type-C with ThunderBolt 4 ports, and a MicroSD card reader.



