Diamond Driver Hex Pen precision screwdriver hits Kickstarter from $60

The Diamond Driver and Hex Pen represent advancements in screwdriver technology and design, reflecting a historical shift from basic tools to more sophisticated, precision-based equipment. The Diamond Driver by Phil & Robbie features a unique chuck system and a magnetic magazine for bit storage, while also including a Hex Pen for marking or note-taking.

The Diamond Driver is a standout in the world of hand tools. It boasts a unique three-ball chuck system that gives you an exceptional grip on screwdriver bits. This means you’ll experience less wobble and a reduced chance of bits slipping out while you work. It’s a product of a patent partnership that builds upon existing patents, showing a commitment to continuous improvement.

Early bird backing offers are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $61 or £52 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the list price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. One of the Diamond Driver’s most convenient features is its magnetic magazine. This clever design allows you to easily access your bits with a simple movement of your thumb, saving you time and frustration. The screwdriver also includes a brass knurled dial, which is designed to reduce friction and give you precise control when you’re applying pressure.

Precision screwdriver

Now, let’s talk about the Hex Pen. This isn’t just a pen; it’s a durable, everyday carry (EDC) tool made from tough tool steel. It’s built to withstand daily use and abuse, serving as a dependable tool in its own right. The Hex Pen comes with a set of five double-ended S2 steel bits that are compatible with both manual and power driving, giving you flexibility and longevity.

The development of the Diamond Driver was a rigorous process. It began with 3D CAD design and prototyping, followed by extensive testing and gathering user feedback. This careful and detailed approach ensures that the tool you get is of the highest quality. Production is set to take place in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, where each component is put together with precision and care.

If the Diamond Driver Hex Pen campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the Diamond Driver Hex Pen precision screwdriver project take in the promotional video below.

The Diamond Driver and Hex Pen are more than just tools; they represent a commitment to innovation in the field of screwdriver technology. They offer a level of precision and convenience that can transform the way you work, marking a significant moment in the evolution of hand tools. Whether you’re a professional tradesperson or a DIY enthusiast, these tools are designed to make your tasks smoother and more enjoyable.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the precision screwdriver, jump over to the official Diamond Driver Hex Pen crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals