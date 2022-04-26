iMiner 660MX8D2 prebuilt crypto miner created by BioStar

BioStar has this week introduced a new crypto currency mining rig in the form of the iMiner 660MX8D2 offering a minor ready to go out-of-the-box. Designed with superior mining capabilities in mind and a plug and play setup the iMiner 660MX8D2 offers stable performance and is capable of running Windows 10, HiveOS, or Linux depending on your preference.

The iMiner 660MX8D2 is powered by an Intel G4900 processor, supported by 8GB of So-Dimm DDR4 Memory at 2666 clock speed, and a 120Gb SSD designed to carry out all the operations at ease.

iMiner 660MX8D2 prebuilt crypto miner

“Built on top of BIOSTAR’s TB360-BTC D+ motherboard, the new iMiner 660MX8D2 comes equipped with 8 AMD RX6600 series GPUs capable of executing an ETH hash rate of 248 MH/s (±5%)(Windows OS). With an operational capability of mining all major cryptocurrencies, such as ETH, ETC, RVN, ERG, etc.., the iMiner 660MX8D2 carries blockchain-grade hardware with BIOSTAR’s superior product quality and capability.

With a 2000 W / 220 V PSU and BIOSTAR’s precision power delivery technology, the iMiner 660MX8D2 is never short of power across all components that deliver superior efficiency and mining capability. Furthermore, a LAN port powered by Realtek RTL8111H chipset brings much-needed ethernet connectivity.”

Source : BioStar

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals